Georgiev made 25 saves in a 6-3 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

It was just his second win in eight starts in San Jose. Georgiev has been a workhorse over the past few years, but the wheels have come completely off his game. He's 10-13-0 in 25 starts with a combined 3.44 GAA and .879 save percentage. Start Georgiev at your own peril.