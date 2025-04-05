Alexandar Georgiev News: Getting back in action

Georgiev (upper body) will start Saturday at home versus the Kraken, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev was out for Thursday's game due to an upper-body injury, but it ended up being a short-term issue. He is 3-3-1 with a 3.56 GAA and an .879 save percentage over his last seven games. His only appearance against the Kraken this season was Jan. 30, a relief outing in which he saved 20 of 22 shots.