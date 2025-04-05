Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Getting back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Georgiev (upper body) will start Saturday at home versus the Kraken, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev was out for Thursday's game due to an upper-body injury, but it ended up being a short-term issue. He is 3-3-1 with a 3.56 GAA and an .879 save percentage over his last seven games. His only appearance against the Kraken this season was Jan. 30, a relief outing in which he saved 20 of 22 shots.

