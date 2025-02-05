Alexandar Georgiev News: Gives up four goals in loss

Georgiev stopped 16 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Georgiev is winless in his last six outings (0-5-0), and he's given up at least four goals in four of those games. The 28-year-old netminder at least kept this one close, but Joel Armia's shorthanded tally late in the third period as decisive in favor of the Canadiens. Georgiev is now 10-18-0 with a 3.66 GAA and an .875 save percentage over 32 outings. He may have an easier time getting starts now that Yaroslav Askarov is back with AHL San Jose and Vitek Vanecek has recovered from a facial injury, but Georgiev's performance is tough to stomach in fantasy. The Sharks' next game is at home versus the Canucks on Thursday.