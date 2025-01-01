Alexandar Georgiev News: Gives up four goals Tuesday
Georgiev stopped 30 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Flyers.
The Sharks are on an eight-game losing streak, and Georgiev has been between the pipes in four of those contests, posting a 4.36 GAA and a .872 save percentage in that stretch. His numbers have decreased considerably since being traded from the Avalanche to San Jose on Dec. 9. He posted a 3.38 GAA across 18 outings with the Avs, but that number has risen to 4.08 in five appearances with San Jose.
