Alexandar Georgiev News: Guarding cage against Ducks
Georgiev will patrol the crease for Tuesday's road clash versus Anaheim, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Georgiev gave up 11 goals on 68 shots (.838 save percentage) in his last two outings. He'll face a Ducks squad that is generating just 2.71 goals per game this year, a significantly easier matchup compared to his last two opponents, the Maple Leafs and the Rangers.
