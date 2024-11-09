Alexandar Georgiev News: Guarding goal Saturday

Georgiev will protect the home net Saturday against Carolina, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Georgiev is coming off a 27-save effort in Thursday's 1-0 loss to Winnipeg. He has a 1-5-0 record with a 4.05 GAA and an .847 save percentage in seven appearances this season. Carolina is riding an eight-game winning streak and ranks third in the league with 4.17 goals per game in 2024-25