Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Guarding goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Georgiev will protect the home net Saturday against Carolina, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Georgiev is coming off a 27-save effort in Thursday's 1-0 loss to Winnipeg. He has a 1-5-0 record with a 4.05 GAA and an .847 save percentage in seven appearances this season. Carolina is riding an eight-game winning streak and ranks third in the league with 4.17 goals per game in 2024-25

Alexandar Georgiev
Colorado Avalanche
