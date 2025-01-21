Alexandar Georgiev News: Guarding goal Tuesday
Georgiev will defend the road net against Nashville on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Georgiev will get the second half of San Jose's back-to-back after Yaroslav Askarov played in Monday's 6-3 loss to Boston. The 28-year-old Georgiev has a 10-15-0 record with a 3.45 GAA and an .880 save percentage across 28 appearances between San Jose and Colorado this season. Nashville is riding a three-game winning streak despite sitting 31st in the league with 2.53 goals per game in 2024-25.
