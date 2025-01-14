Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: In goal against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 9:28am

Georgiev will protect the road crease Tuesday against the Red Wings, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Georgiev allowed less than three goals in a game in Friday's 2-1 loss to Utah for the first time since Dec. 7. The 28-year-old is mired in a six-game losing streak, and it won't get any easier against one of the hottest teams in the NHL on Tuesday. Detroit has won seven consecutive games and only lost once since Todd McLellan took over as head coach Dec. 27.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
