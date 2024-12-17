Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: In goal versus Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 11:46am

Georgiev will be in net for Tuesday's home matchup against the Jets, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Georgiev won his first start with San Jose, turning aside 17 of 20 shots in a 4-3 win over the Blues on Dec. 12. Winnipeg has scored 14 goals over its last three games, going 2-0-1 in that span. The Jets rank third in the NHL with 3.66 goals per game.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
