Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: In net Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Georgiev will tend the home twine versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Georgiev has lost four consecutive games while surrendering at least four goals in each defeat. The 28-year-old posted a 2-4-0 record, .869 save percentage and 4.10 GAA over seven appearances in December. It won't get any easier for the Bulgarian netminder Tuesday against a Vegas team that sits fourth in the NHL with 3.54 goals per game.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
