Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Lit up for six goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Georgiev stopped 27 of 33 shots in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Georgiev had little success against one of his former teams, as the Rangers' top players were firing on all cylinders. Georgiev had won three of his last four outings, but this was a return to more familiar form for the 29-year-old goalie. He's down to 15-24-1 with a 3.66 GAA and an .874 save percentage through 44 outings this season. Georgi Romanov will likely get the nod in Los Angeles on Sunday, which has been a fortress for the Kings, who are 26-4-4 at home. Even if Georgiev gets the nod, he won't be a favorable option for fantasy managers.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
