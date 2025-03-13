Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Makes 24 saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Georgiev stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Georgiev ended a three-game losing streak with this performance. He limited the Blackhawks to goals by Frank Nazar and Ilya Mikheyev in the second period, and Georgiev was able to nurse a one-goal lead for much of the third before Tyler Toffoli's empty-netter sealed the win. Georgiev is up to 13-22-1 with a 3.59 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 40 appearances this season. He'll be tested heavily if he gets the start Saturday at home versus the Capitals.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
