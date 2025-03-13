Alexandar Georgiev News: Makes 24 saves in win

Georgiev stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Georgiev ended a three-game losing streak with this performance. He limited the Blackhawks to goals by Frank Nazar and Ilya Mikheyev in the second period, and Georgiev was able to nurse a one-goal lead for much of the third before Tyler Toffoli's empty-netter sealed the win. Georgiev is up to 13-22-1 with a 3.59 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 40 appearances this season. He'll be tested heavily if he gets the start Saturday at home versus the Capitals.