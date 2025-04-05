Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Pulled in second period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Georgiev allowed four goals on 11 shots before he was pulled in the second period of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Georgiev missed one game due to an upper-body injury, and it's unclear if that played a part in his poor performance. The 29-year-old lost his third straight outings and has given up at least three goals in four consecutive games. He dropped to 15-25-2 with a 3.69 GAA and an .873 save percentage over 46 appearances this season. The Sharks' next game is at home versus the Flames.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
