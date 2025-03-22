Alexandar Georgiev News: Secures win Saturday

Georgiev stopped 22 of 23 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Georgiev won for the fourth time in eight outings in March, though this was arguably his best outing of the month. He's allowed two or fewer goals in all four of those wins, but it's a lack of game-to-game consistency that continues to plague his overall numbers. For the season, Georgiev is up to 14-23-1 with a 3.57 GAA and an .876 save percentage through 42 appearances. The Sharks have four days off before hosting the Maple Leafs, who Georgiev defeated with a 25-save performance in a March 3 shootout win by a 3-2 score.