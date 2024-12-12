Alexandar Georgiev News: Set to make team debut Thursday

Georgiev will defend the road crease during Thursday's game against St. Louis, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev was traded from the Avalanche to the Sharks on Monday, and he'll make his first appearance in his new uniform on the road Thursday. Over 18 starts with Colorado to begin the year, he went 8-7-0 with a 3.38 GAA and .874 save percentage.