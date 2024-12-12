Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Set to make team debut Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Georgiev will defend the road crease during Thursday's game against St. Louis, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev was traded from the Avalanche to the Sharks on Monday, and he'll make his first appearance in his new uniform on the road Thursday. Over 18 starts with Colorado to begin the year, he went 8-7-0 with a 3.38 GAA and .874 save percentage.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now