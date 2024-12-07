Alexandar Georgiev News: Set to start Saturday

Georgiev was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post, indicating he will defend the road net against Detroit on Saturday.

Georgiev has posted a mark of 0-2-0 in his last three starts while surrendering 11 goals on 62 shots. He has a 7-7-0 record with a 3.54 GAA and an .867 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. Detroit sits 27th in the league with 2.54 goals per game in 2024-25.