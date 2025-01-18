Alexandar Georgiev News: Slated to start Saturday

Georgiev was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports, and is expected to guard the visiting crease against the Islanders on Saturday.

Georgiev will make his third consecutive start on the current road trip. The former Avalanche netminder is 2-7-0 with a 3.51 GAA and an .890 save percentage over nine starts since his trade to San Jose on Dec. 9. The Islanders are 27th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.61 goals per game this season.