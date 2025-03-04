Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Starting again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Georgiev will guard the road goal against Buffalo on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev is coming off a 25-save performance in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Toronto. He has posted a record of 11-19-1 with a 3.58 GAA and an .878 save percentage through 35 appearances between San Jose and Colorado this season. Vitek Vanecek won't play in Tuesday's game for trade-related reasons, but he will be Georgiev's backup. Buffalo ranks 12th in the league with 3.17 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost a 4-3 overtime decision to Montreal on Monday.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
