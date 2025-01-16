Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev

Alexandar Georgiev News: Starting against Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Georgiev will tend the twine on the road against Columbus on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Georgiev snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday against Detroit, and he'll attempt to stay hot in his second consecutive start Thursday. The 28-year-old has made eight starts since joining San Jose, going 2-6-0 with a 3.57 GAA and .887 save percentage. He'll have a tough test Thursday, as the Blue Jackets rank fifth in the NHL with 3.36 goals per game.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
