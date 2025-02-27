Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Starting in Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Georgiev will guard the visiting crease in Montreal on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev is mired in a six-game losing streak, allowing 26 goals on 197 shots (.868 save percentage). Georgiev is only 10-19-0 this season after winning 78 games over his previous two campaigns with the Avalanche. He will face the Canadiens, who are generating 2.93 goals per game, 15th in the NHL.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now