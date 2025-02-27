Alexandar Georgiev News: Starting in Montreal

Georgiev will guard the visiting crease in Montreal on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev is mired in a six-game losing streak, allowing 26 goals on 197 shots (.868 save percentage). Georgiev is only 10-19-0 this season after winning 78 games over his previous two campaigns with the Avalanche. He will face the Canadiens, who are generating 2.93 goals per game, 15th in the NHL.