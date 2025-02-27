Alexandar Georgiev News: Starting in Montreal
Georgiev will guard the visiting crease in Montreal on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Georgiev is mired in a six-game losing streak, allowing 26 goals on 197 shots (.868 save percentage). Georgiev is only 10-19-0 this season after winning 78 games over his previous two campaigns with the Avalanche. He will face the Canadiens, who are generating 2.93 goals per game, 15th in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now