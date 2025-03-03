Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Starting in Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Georgiev will defend the road net versus the Maple Leafs on Monday, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

Georgiev has gone winless in his last eight outings (0-6-1), allowing 30 goals on 230 shots. He has a 10-19-1 record with a 3.65 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 34 appearances between San Jose and Colorado this season. Toronto is tied for ninth in the league with 3.23 goals per game and earned a 6-5 overtime win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

