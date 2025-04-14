Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Starting in Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Georgiev will guard the road net against the Canucks on Monday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev has allowed 21 goals on 125 shots during his four-game (0-0-2) losing skid. He has a 15-25-3 record with a 3.79 GAA and an .872 save percentage over 47 appearances between San Jose and Colorado this season. Vancouver ranks 22nd in the league with 2.88 goals per game in 2024-25.

