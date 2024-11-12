Alexandar Georgiev News: Strong showing Monday

Georgiev stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Georgiev was beaten early in the first and third periods, but he was impressive the rest of the way and posted one of his highest save percentages of the campaign. The 28-year-old netminder had a shaky start to the season but seems to be trending in the right direction of late, going 2-1-0 with a 2.33 GAA and a .922 save percentage across his last three starts.