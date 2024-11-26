Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev News: Struggles in relief Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Georgiev stopped 14 of 17 shots in relief during Monday's 8-2 loss to the Lightning.

The 28-year-old entered the ice midway through the first period after Justus Annunen gave up three goals on seven shots in the opening 10 minutes of the game, but he returned to the bench after allowing three more goals between the first and second frames. Georgiev is widely expected to return to the lineup when the Avs take on the Golden Knights on Wednesday amid Annunen's recent struggles.

