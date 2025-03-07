Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Surrenders seven goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Georgiev stopped 25 of 32 shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Georgiev had won his last two outings, but his former team put a halt to his momentum. Nathan MacKinnon had five points and Cale Makar led the way with six points -- each of them scored twice on Georgiev, who had one of his worst games of the campaign. For the season, the 29-year-old netminder is now at 12-20-1 with a 3.64 GAA and an .876 save percentage across 37 appearances. Even if he struggles, Georgiev may see a heavy workload for a while, as the untested Georgi Romanov (two career appearances) is his backup following the trade of Vitek Vanecek to the Panthers. The Sharks' next game is Saturday at home versus the Islanders.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
