Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Takes sixth straight loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Georgiev stopped 33 of 36 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Georgiev actually had a fairly decent performance, but it still wasn't enough in this contest. He's lost his last six decisions and has given up 26 goals over seven games in that span. The state of the Sharks' defense as well as Georgiev's own flaws as a goalie make him a highly risky option for fantasy. He's now 10-19-0 with a 3.64 GAA and an .876 save percentage through 33 appearances between the Sharks and the Avalanche in 2024-25. Vitek Vanecek is likely to get the nod Monday in Winnipeg.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now