Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Georgiev will guard the home cage versus the Rangers on Saturday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

It has been a tough season for Georgiev, who started the year with Colorado, going 8-7-0 with a 3.38 GAA and an .874 save percentage. A trade to San Jose has not helped his starts as he is 7-16-1 with a 3.75 GAA and an .877 save percentage across 25 appearances with the Sharks. The Rangers are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim on Friday, boosting their scoring to 2.97 goals per game in 2024-25, 15th in the NHL.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now