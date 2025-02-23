Alexandar Georgiev News: Tending twine Sunday

Georgiev will guard the road goal against Calgary on Sunday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Georgiev hasn't posted a victory since Jan. 14 against Detroit, going 0-5-0 while allowing 23 goals on 161 shots in his last six outings. He has a 10-18-0 record with a 3.66 GAA and an .875 save percentage across 32 appearances between San Jose and Colorado this season. Calgary is tied for 29th in the league with 2.64 goals per game in 2024-25.