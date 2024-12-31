Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Georgiev will patrol the home crease against Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Georgiev has surrendered 13 goals on 99 shots during his three-game losing skid. He has a 9-10-0 record with a 3.52 GAA and an .872 save percentage through 22 appearances between San Jose and Colorado this season. Philadelphia has registered 3.03 goals per game in 2024-25.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
