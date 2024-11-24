Alexandar Georgiev News: Wild ride in fifth straight win

Georgiev turned aside 27 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Panthers.

Florida held a 2-1 lead after the first period, but Colorado scored four straight goals in the second to take control of the game. Even so, Georgiev gave up late goals in each of the final two frames to keep things interesting. The 28-year-old netminder has won five straight starts, posting a 2.58 GAA and .904 save percentage over that stretch.