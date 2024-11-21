Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev

Alexandar Georgiev News: Wins fourth straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Georgiev turned aside 29 of 30 shots faced during Thursday's 2-1 road win over the Capitals.

After a bumpy start of the season, Georgiev has rattled off four straight wins and surrendered two-or-fewer goals in four of his last five starts. With the Avalanche starting to get healthy, the 28-year-old Russian should be able to get plenty of offensive support as he tries to work his way back into the top echelon of fantasy netminders.

Alexandar Georgiev
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
