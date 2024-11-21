Alexandar Georgiev News: Wins fourth straight
Georgiev turned aside 29 of 30 shots faced during Thursday's 2-1 road win over the Capitals.
After a bumpy start of the season, Georgiev has rattled off four straight wins and surrendered two-or-fewer goals in four of his last five starts. With the Avalanche starting to get healthy, the 28-year-old Russian should be able to get plenty of offensive support as he tries to work his way back into the top echelon of fantasy netminders.
