Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Yields four goals in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Georgiev stopped 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Georgiev took a second straight loss, though this was better than the seven goals he allowed to the Avalanche on Thursday. The 29-year-old netminder will continue to struggle to win behind a team that took another step toward a youth movement at the trade deadline. Georgiev is now 12-21-1 with a 3.65 GAA and an .875 save percentage through 38 appearances this season. The Sharks' next game is Tuesday versus another low-scoring team, the Predators, but that doesn't guarantee Georgiev will be a strong fantasy play.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now