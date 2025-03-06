Alexander Alexeyev News: Returns from conditioning loan

Alexeyev was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Hershey on Thursday.

Alexeyev saw action in three minor-league games with the Bears, generating two helpers and a plus-5 rating. Even with his return to the NHL squad, minutes are going to be hard to come by for the 25-year-old blueliner barring an injury on the blue line. His last NHL appearance was Nov. 8 versus the Penguins, a game in which he logged just 12:43 of ice time.