Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexander Alexeyev headshot

Alexander Alexeyev News: Returns from conditioning loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Alexeyev was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Hershey on Thursday.

Alexeyev saw action in three minor-league games with the Bears, generating two helpers and a plus-5 rating. Even with his return to the NHL squad, minutes are going to be hard to come by for the 25-year-old blueliner barring an injury on the blue line. His last NHL appearance was Nov. 8 versus the Penguins, a game in which he logged just 12:43 of ice time.

Alexander Alexeyev
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now