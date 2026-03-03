Alexander Holtz headshot

Alexander Holtz Injury: Dealing with injury

Published on March 3, 2026

Holtz (upper body) isn't expected to play against Buffalo on Tuesday, per SinBin.vegas.

Holtz will miss at least one game after being absent from the team's morning skate. He hasn't earned a point in nine NHL appearances this season while posting 10 shots on goal and 16 hits. With Holtz and Mark Stone (upper body) unavailable, Raphael Lavoie will suit up against the Sabres on Tuesday.

Alexander Holtz
Vegas Golden Knights
