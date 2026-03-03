Alexander Holtz Injury: Dealing with injury
Holtz (upper body) isn't expected to play against Buffalo on Tuesday, per SinBin.vegas.
Holtz will miss at least one game after being absent from the team's morning skate. He hasn't earned a point in nine NHL appearances this season while posting 10 shots on goal and 16 hits. With Holtz and Mark Stone (upper body) unavailable, Raphael Lavoie will suit up against the Sabres on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Holtz See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 427 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Top NHL Players on Strong Teams to Add92 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights155 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 25November 24, 2024
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 15November 15, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Holtz See More