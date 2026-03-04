Alexander Holtz headshot

Alexander Holtz Injury: Not available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Holtz (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Red Wings, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.

Holtz is set for his second straight absence due to the issue. It's unclear if he'll be ready to play Friday versus the Wild. Even when healthy, the Golden Knights' trade for Cole Smith, who is debuting for the team Wednesday, may make it tough for Holtz to secure regular playing time.

Alexander Holtz
Vegas Golden Knights
