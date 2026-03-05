Alexander Holtz Injury: Placed on waivers
Holtz (upper body) was put on waivers by Vegas on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Holtz has missed the last two games with his injury. He has three goals and six assists in 28 games. The Golden Knights picked up Nic Dowd from Washington earlier in the day and that could spell the end for Holtz and Vegas the remainder of the season.
