Alexander Holtz News: Breaks through with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 22, 2024

Holtz scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

The goal was Holtz's first point in seven contests this season. The 22-year-old winger has maintained a middle-six role, but he was last among Vegas forwards with 11:05 of ice time even in this blowout win. He's added 11 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. Holtz will need to find his scoring touch before William Karlsson (undisclosed) and Victor Olofsson (lower body) return, as they could bump him out of the lineup.

