Alexander Holtz News: Extends streak with helper

Holtz logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Holtz's point streak is up to five games (one goal, four assists). He appears to be benefiting from playing alongside William Karlsson at even strength. Holtz has added 16 shots on net, four hits and an even plus-minus rating over 11 appearances this season, and while his track record of success on offense is short, he's got some breakout potential in a deep forward group.