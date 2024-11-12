Alexander Holtz News: Helps out on power play

Holtz notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Holtz set up an Ivan Barbashev tally late in the third period. The 22-year-old Holtz has two assists over four games in November, a slight cooldown after he earned a point in five straight contests to end October. The winger is at one goal, six assists, 27 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 15 appearances in a third-line role with occasional time on the second power-play unit.