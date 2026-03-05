Alexander Holtz News: Placed on waivers
Holtz (upper body) was put on waivers by Vegas on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Holtz has missed the last two games due to his upper-body injury. He has three goals and six assists in 28 games. The Golden Knights picked up Nic Dowd from Washington earlier Thursday, so Holtz could have trouble earning a roster spot with the Golden Knights down the stretch.
