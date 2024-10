Holtz recorded an assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Flames.

Holtz has earned a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. The winger looks to be meshing well with William Karlsson right away, which should help Holtz maintain a third-line role. Holtz has added 14 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 10 contests, so he'll need to keep scoring to generate additional fantasy value.