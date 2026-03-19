Alexander Holtz News: Three-point game for Henderson
Holtz scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Henderson's 8-3 win over Calgary on Thursday.
Holtz has a pair of three-point efforts over his seven games in the AHL this season. His goal was his first for Henderson since he was sent down in early March. If he does well, he could work his way back to the Golden Knights as a depth forward for the playoffs.
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