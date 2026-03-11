Alexander Holtz headshot

Alexander Holtz News: Trio of assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Holtz logged three assists in AHL Henderson's 7-6 overtime win over Tucson on Wednesday.

Holtz has four helpers over three contests since he joined the Silver Knights after passing through waivers Friday. The 24-year-old is eligible for the AHL playoffs with that move, but he'll also be organizational depth for the big club should any injuries take out a forward. Holtz had nine points in 28 games with the Golden Knights prior to his demotion.

Alexander Holtz
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Holtz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Holtz See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
35 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Top NHL Players on Strong Teams to Add
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Top NHL Players on Strong Teams to Add
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
100 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
163 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
November 24, 2024
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 15
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 15
Author Image
Michael Finewax
November 15, 2024