Alexander Holtz News: Trio of assists in win
Holtz logged three assists in AHL Henderson's 7-6 overtime win over Tucson on Wednesday.
Holtz has four helpers over three contests since he joined the Silver Knights after passing through waivers Friday. The 24-year-old is eligible for the AHL playoffs with that move, but he'll also be organizational depth for the big club should any injuries take out a forward. Holtz had nine points in 28 games with the Golden Knights prior to his demotion.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Holtz See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 435 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Top NHL Players on Strong Teams to Add100 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights163 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 25November 24, 2024
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 15November 15, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Holtz See More