Alexander Nikishin Injury: Cleared for contact
Nikishin (concussion) was skating in a regular jersey at Friday's practice session, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Nikshin looks poised to return to the lineup for Game 1 against the Flyers on Saturday, though his status for that game hasn't been officially confirmed. If he does play, the blueliner figures to link up with Shayne Gostisbehere on the third pairing while Mike Reilly is relegated to a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch.
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