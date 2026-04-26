Alexander Nikishin Injury: Diagnosed with concussion

Nikishin was officially diagnosed with a concussion suffered during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators, the Hurricanes announced Sunday.

The injury was suffered after a massive open-ice hit thrown by Tyler Kleven. With his diagnosis, the 24-year-old will now have to clear the NHL's concussion protocol in order to return to the ice. The good news for him is that the Hurricanes dispatched the Senators in a sweep, so the team will have some time off as they await their second-round matchup, giving the young defenseman a chance to not miss a game. Nikishin finished with no points and was a plus-1 rating in the four games against the Senators.