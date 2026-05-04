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Alexander Nikishin Injury: Not expected to play in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Nikishin (concussion) isn't expected to play in Monday's Game 2 against the Flyers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Nikishin sustained a concussion during Game 4 of the Hurricanes' first-round series against Ottawa, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup to begin the second round. However, he was cleared for contact late last week and seems to be trending in the right direction in his recovery process.

Alexander Nikishin
Carolina Hurricanes
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