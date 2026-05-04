Alexander Nikishin Injury: Not expected to play in Game 2
Nikishin (concussion) isn't expected to play in Monday's Game 2 against the Flyers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Nikishin sustained a concussion during Game 4 of the Hurricanes' first-round series against Ottawa, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup to begin the second round. However, he was cleared for contact late last week and seems to be trending in the right direction in his recovery process.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Nikishin See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet19 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 430 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles48 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs55 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15070 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Nikishin See More