Alexander Nikishin Injury: Not ready for Game 1
Nikishin (concussion) won't be in the lineup for Game 1 of the second round versus the Flyers on Saturday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Nikishin was considered a game-time decision, but he apparently hasn't cleared the last hurdle to return to action. The 24-year-old defenseman doesn't seem to be far off at this point, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back at some point during this series.
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