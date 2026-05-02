Alexander Nikishin Injury: Set to be game-time call

Nikishin (concussion) appears poised to be a game-time decision against Philadelphia on Saturday in Game 1, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Nikishin still has one more test to take before clearing concussion protocol, and the Hurricanes will determine his playing status closer to pregame warmups. He hasn't earned a point in four playoff appearances, collecting two shots on goal, five blocked shots and six hits. The 24-year-old rookie registered 11 goals and 22 assists in 81 games during the 2025-26 regular season.