Alexander Nikishin Injury: Suffers injury Saturday
Nikishin (upper body) won't return to Saturday's Game 4 matchup against Ottawa.
Nikishin needed help getting off the ice after being hit hard by Ottawa's Tyler Kleven in the second period. The 24-year-old Nikishin hasn't earned a point in his first four NHL postseason appearances, but he has two shots on goal, five blocked shots and six hits.
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