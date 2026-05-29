Alexander Nikishin News: Bags apple in Game 5 win
Nikishin logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Nikishin got on the scoresheet for the first time this postseason with the helper on Logan Stankoven's first-period tally. Through 11 outings, Nikishin has added eight shots on net, 14 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The 24-year-old defenseman has mostly played sheltered minutes on the third pairing and has not featured on the power play since Game 3 versus the Flyers in the second round.
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